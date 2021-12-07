Bret Michaels Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the singing of recording artist, entrepreneur, and former Poison frontman, Bret Michaels for worldwide representation in all aspects of his career.

“Bret Michaels is a true multi-hyphenate. From music and branding, to sports and reality tv he brings 1000% to all his business endeavors and we are honored to welcome him to our roster,” said David Zedeck, Partner and Co-Head of Global Music. “Bret is an enduring superstar whose impact on the entertainment landscape has continuously grown and remained relevant throughout his career. We are excited to work with him as he continues to expand his Michaels Entertainment Group Inc. businesses across various verticals, and we look forward to creating a bold new chapter together.”

“I am honored and excited to sign and partner with UTA. Their forward thinking, big picture vision, work ethic and energy is the perfect match for my have fun and get it done, bet on yourself mentality,” added Michaels.

Michaels continues to be represented solo by Bruce Flohr and Coran Capshaw at Red Light Management and Janna Elias at Michaels Entertainment Group.

“Bret has a truly unique creative energy, undeniable passion for all project, continuously bets on himself and forms incredible partnerships. He is a leader that can listen and lives in the here and now. We are excited to be in talks for The Bret Michaels Show in which he does a deep dive on music and sports, discusses the unbroken fighting spirit that drives all of us as well as the crossroads including, discussion of his own namesake stage and sports injuries in which Michaels self – entitled ‘headbangers neck’,” Bruce Flohr and Janna Elias said in a joint statement.