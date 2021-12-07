A2IM’s Let’s Get Digital Online Conference Starts Today

(Hypebot) — A2IM’s Let’s Get Digital summit runs today and tomorrow December 9-10 with digital trends, marketing and music NFT’s high on the agenda.

Let’s Get Digital starts at 1PM ET today with the goals of creating opportunities between independent record labels, digital service providers, tech solutions and more, join fellow music industry professionals as they discuss the latest trends in music-tech.

MUST SEE

Shaping up to be a “must attend” is “NFTs: Are They Worth It For Independents?.” Jesse Kirshbaum (Dreamstage CMO/NUE Agency CEO) will moderate the discussion which explores the opportunities that are available for independents in the NFT world. The panel features an artist-to-artist conversation between internationally-acclaimed dance artists Aluna (Mad Decent) and Barclay Crenshaw, a.k.a. Claude Von Stroke (Owner of Dirtybird Records), along with Chloe Jeniky, NFT/Marketing Manager at Mau5trap Recordings.

