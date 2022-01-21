Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency A Day Before First Show In Tearful Social Media Video

(CelebrityAccess) – Singer Adele has announced the postponement of her Las Vegas, one day before she was set to take the stage, citing COVID has made it “impossible” to move forward. She was set to launch the residency today at the famed Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel on the Vegas strip.

In a tearful video posted to her official Instagram, Adele said her team “tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” In addition, Adele stated that “half” of her team and crew have contracted COVID, making it “impossible to finish the show.”

The singer was extremely apologetic and moved to tears while speaking into the camera. “I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutter, I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now, trying to figure it out.” She continued, “I’m so upset, and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry.” The hit making singer ended with, “And I’m going to finish my show, and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.” She teared up again as she switched off her camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

“We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of “Weekends with Adele”. Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans,” a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said to numerous media outlets. “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

The heavily anticipated and sold-out residency, “Weekends with Adele”, had her performing twice a week through April 16.