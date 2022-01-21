Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund Announces New Grants

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The Warner Music Group (WMG) / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund have announced its third set of grantee partnerships in order to address systemic racism and make change in the lives of historically underserved and marginalized populations. This slate of grants totaling $9.35M will be given to 15 organizations.

Per the press release, this round of grants focuses on three strategic pillars – criminal justice reform, education and arts and culture – while also addressing the intersection of race and gender inequity and the rising prominence of youth organized in racial justice movements across WMG’s global markets. Nearly 70% of the selected organizations are women-led and a third of all grants address gender equity issues. In addition to the $9.35M in grant money, the WMG/BFF SJF Board of Directors has established the Reservoir Fund, which will provide the Fund’s grantees with capacity-building, training, coaching and technical assistance resources to sustain their work for the long-term.

“Structural racism constricts the breath, voice and freedom of Black communities, particularly as it intersects with other forms of inequity,” said Lorelei Williams, Executive Director of the WMG/BFF SJF. “With this docket, we were intentional about funding at those crossroads – where racism, poverty, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia collide with devastating impact. We also want to create opportunities for youth empowerment, planting seeds for future generations to thrive.”

The listing of grant recipients is below.

