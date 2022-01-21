Pepsi Drops 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer With Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

(CelebrityAccess) – Pepsi has created an epic halftime show trailer leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl with a taste of what is to come from the superstars who have signed on to perform.

Pepsi and director, F. Gary Gray (Friday, Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious) have released a trailer honoring the impact all five artists have had on american pop culture ahead of the much anticipated Pepsi Halftime Show performance. The trailer even has a name, The Call and was inspired by two decades worth of music videos and tracks. Gray created it in the vein of blockbuster Hollywood movies and it unfolds as such. The score for the trailer was done by Grammy award-winning writer and Emmy-nominated music director, Adam Blackstone (Rap God, The Next Episode, California Love).

30 second spots of The Call will air nationally throughout the NFL Divisional and Conference playoffs and in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI, setting the stage for an iconic show. With the launch of The Call, a slew of never-before-seen content is set to drop on the new Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show app in the coming days including:

Behind the scenes images and videos from the making of The Call ;

; New giveaways including limited-edition Super Bowl LVI footballs signed by Dr. Dre;

Surprise drops featuring one-of-a-kind set props from the shoot that fans can win including: Halftime Show license plate, glam set, calligraphy pen, and chess board.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the single most talked about moment in music and entertainment, with more than 100 million viewers tuning in for the spectacle in recent years. Past halftime performances include Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, New Kids on the Block, Bruno Mars, J-Lo, Shakira, The Weeknd, Prince and more.

Super Bowl LVI is Pepsi’s 11th year as the title sponsor of the halftime show. The Super Bowl will take place Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The two teams who will go head-to-head are yet to be determined as the National Football League (NFL) continues its’ playoff games. For more information on the Super Bowl or Pepsi Halftime Show, you can visit their official website HERE.