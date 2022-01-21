Range Media Partners Announces Three Key New Hires

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Range Media Partners has announced three additions to join its fast-growing entertainment company. Kyle Wilensky will serve as Artist Manager and Vice-President of Music Touring, Bo Balogun as a Brand Narrative and Creative Executive and Haley Hey is now on board as Manager for gaming talent, partnerships and strategy.

Wilensky will spearhead Range Media Partner’s new Music Touring division, a position he is uniquely qualified for after a 17-year career as a touring agent at CAA, with a roster that included Avril Lavigne, Grouplove, Jamestown Revival, Kesha, Lukas Nelson, Modest Mouse, Ryan Bingham and The Head and the Heart.

Balogun is a strategic and creative professional with an established expertise in the brand marketing space. During his time at Nike, Inc., he led insights-driven content strategy and experiential initiatives within Nike’s key global priorities of fitness training, global soccer, football and Nike sportswear. He also oversaw marketing for Nike’s partnerships with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Neymar Jr. and USC football. He notably earned a Nike Sportswear Maxim award for brand storytelling.

Hey has a demonstrated history of success in the gaming, sports/esports, entertainment and consumer tech industry. She began her career in esports/gaming while working at NBA champion Rick Fox’s former esports organization Echo Fox, with direct touchpoints on talent, partnerships, media and digital.

Created in late 2020, Range Media Partners has shown through its strategic hires and innovative partnerships a steadfast commitment to delivering a diversified and 360 approach in serving the wide range of talent they represent, which includes actors such as Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Michael Fassbender, and Tom Hardy, directors including Michael Bay, and artists Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, the Disco Biscuits and more.