Quincy Jones Backed NFT Platform, OneOf Enters Partnership With Warner Music Group

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – OneOf – the Green Web3 Company built just for music has announced it has formed a preferred partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG) that will see the company create unique and exclusive NFTs for a range of artists across WMG catalog of music content.

WMG is entering the digital age and all that comes with it with a bullet. Just last month, WMG teamed up with digital collectibles platform, Blockparty and the ink is still drying on last week’s announced partnership with gaming virtual world The Sandbox, marking what WMG says is the “first entry into the metaverse realm.”

WMG has an extensive catalog for OneOf to access and is home to iconic record labels like Warner Records, Elektra, and Atlantic with Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa on the roster, among many others.

Per the press release, WMG released a statement. “Web3 is a massive leap forward in technology: it will expand the scale and scope of both human and machine interactions far beyond what we can imagine today,” said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group.

“Partnering with OneOf, a leader in the emerging technology space of Web3 and NFTs, gives our artists an edge in more authentically building one-to-one relationships with their fans and winning in the new Web3 economy. We’re excited to see what’s possible.”

OneOf, established in May 2021 by tech entrepreneur Lin Dai, digital media executive Joshua James and music industry veteran Adam Fell is backed by Quincy Jones and Quincy Jones Productions. OneOf has established itself as the go-to platform for the music community. OneOf offers solutions for artists and fans eager to expore the world of NFTs without having to worry about high minting costs or the complexity of blockchain technology. They’ve recently entered exclusive partnerhips with the Grammy Awards, iHeartRadio and MusiCares. They’ve offered NFT collections with major and independent artists including Doja Cat, Whitney Houston, Chief Keef and more.