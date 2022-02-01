Frito-Lay Brings The Fire To Super Bowl LVI With Flamin’ Hot Campaign featuring Megan Thee Stallion And Charlie Puth

PLANO, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Flamin’ Hot is a famous flavor of the Frito-Lay brand and they are showing fans what the world would look like with a little more heat with “Unleash Your Flamin’ Hot”. The campaign is the first-ever Super Bowl spot with Doritos and Cheetos and features the iconic voices of Megan Thee Stallion and and Charlie Puth.

In the full commercial, the creator of “Hot Girl Summer” transforms into a fiery songbird and is joined by a cast of animal characters, including a beatboxing fox voiced by Puth. These characters are awakened by their first taste of the new Dorios Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy, set to the epic 80’s anthem, “Push It” from girl-power all day, every day rap group Salt-N-Pepa.

According to the press release, on February 5, Frito-Lay will also launch the Flamin’ Hot Hub, a site that offers fans Flamin’ Hot recipes, details on the full Flamin’ Hot portfolio, along with content from the Super Bowl LVI campaign. Fans can also subscribe to receive emails with exclusive news from Flamin’ Hot, including new products, partnerships and merch.

Frito-Lay is inviting fans to “Unleash Your Flamin’ Hot” through digital engagements on Super Bowl Sunday. Cheetos and Doritos are calling on fans to choose which commercials are the most fire, and which don’t bring the heat. Simply use the fire emoji (from 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥) and #FlaminHot #Entry on Twitter to rate commercials during the game for your chance to win $500. The brands will give away over one hundred cash prizes to lucky fans who share their fire rating.

“I bring heat to everything I do, so it only made sense to partner with Flamin’ Hot on this campaign,” Megan Thee Stallion said. “Filming this Super Bowl spot and paying homage to Salt-N-Pepa was an incredible experience and I can’t wait for my Hotties to check it out.”

“To be a part of the ‘Flamin Hot’ Super Bowl spot is so cool and a truly great experience,” says Puth. “I was excited to put my musical skills to use and bring beatboxing to this character in such a fun way.”

Flamin’ Hot will also drop an exclusive branded effect on Tik Tok, encouraging people to unleash their Flamin’ Hot and have a mic drop moment. With the help of Charlie Puth and other Tik Tok creators, Cheetos and Doritos will add a little sizzle to Tik Tok on gameday. You can view the full commercial below. For official rules and more information, visit the official website HERE.