Lionel Richie Puts UK Summer Tour on Hold and Cancels Isle of Wight Festival Headlining Spot

(CelebrityAccess) – Penny Loving superstar Lionel Richie has cancelled his upcoming UK and European summer tour due to COVID concerns. The run, having already been rescheduled once before won’t be happening at all now.

The veteran performer and Voice coach took to social media this morning to break the news.

“As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer. The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely. Please visit individual festival/event websites for further information and details on how to collect refunds.”

In addition to the Isle of Wight cancellation, the Eden Project and Cambridge Club Festival headline slots for June have also been pulled. Richie is the latest in a line of performers who have decided not to tour overseas during the latest variant surge. Other dates include those scheduled for Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast and St. Austell.