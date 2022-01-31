Femme It Forward Announces Big Femme Energy Live Tour For 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Femme It Forward, a female-led Live Nation joint venture focused on promoting the role of women in the live entertainment industry, announced plans for Big Femme Energy Live – a tour featuring an all-female symphony orchestra, composer and conductor

The tour will see the ensemble performing a selection of female anthems, including songs from the Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 album as well as live sets by Ambré, SAYGRACE, and Baby Rose, among other special guests.

Big Femme Energy Live kicks off on March 19th at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, with additional shows planned for Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on March 23, and the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on March 24.

“Big Femme Energy Live is a testament to the phenomenal anthems and timeless music made by women across multiple generations.” said Heather Lowery, founder and CEO, Femme It Forward. “These events were created to honor and elevate women by creating a unique show highlighting all powerhouse female musicians and artists. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing this special event to audiences and to kickstart a new era of recognition and opportunity for women in music.”

Originally launched in 2019 before the pandemic, Femme It Forward’s mission is to recognize the role of women in the live entertainment industry while creating opportunities and amplifying the voices of the next generation of female leaders.

Along with the Big Femme Energy live show, Femme it Forward also announced their full performance lineup for 2022.

Guilty Pleasurez Experience with Sevyn Streeter:

Feb. 7 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

Feb. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

Feb. 11 – Houston, TX – HOB (Bronze Peacock Room)

Feb. 12 – Dallas, TX – HOB (Cambridge Room)

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Peppermint

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun with Flo Milli, Dess Dior and Kali:

Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 11 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

One Night Only with Muni Long:

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

Cupid’s Comedy featuring Zainab Johnson:

Feb. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line

Valentine’s Day Serenade with Tank, Ginuwine, Lloyd and Bobby V:

Feb. 14 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Throwback R&B with Faith Evans, SWV, Mýa and 702:

March 11 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Throwback R&B with Faith Evans, SWV and Mýa:

March 13 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 2 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

West Coast Bounce with Tank And The Bangas and Big Freedia:

April 7 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory * special guest bbymutha

April 8 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

April 9 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Ashanti and Mýa:

April 15 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live