Primary Wave Expands Its Stake In Def Leppard’s Music Publishing And Royalties

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Primary Wave Music expanded their deal with British rock legends Def Leppard and will acquire a larger share of the band’s music publishing catalog as well as master royalty income stream.

The extended deal includes many of Def Leppard’s biggest hits such as “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Rock of Ages,” and their global hit “Photograph,” along with 11 studio albums with over 110 million in aggregate global album sales.

The deal continues a relationship first established between Primary Wave and Def Leppard in 2009 when the company announced they would market and administer the band’s catalog of songs. Since then, Primary Wave has helped to find placements for Def Leppard’s music in film and television projects such as “Cobra Kai,” “Hit the Floor,” “The Simpsons Guy,” “American Horror Story 1984” and more.

Def Leppard has also found success in the era of streaming, and with help from Primary Wave, the band’s music has been streamed more than 5.5 billion times and averaged 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone in 2021.

“With Def Leppard celebrating 45 years as a band this year, we at Primary Wave are beyond excited on further partnering with them in a more meaningful way. We are thrilled to continue building and elevating not only the band’s musical body of work but their impact in pop culture and the industry in general” states Rob Dippold, Partner & Chief Digital Strategy Officer for Primary Wave Music. “It has been an absolute pleasure over the last decade working with the band, management and their entire team. We look forward to a collaborative, fun and fruitful relationship as the band continues to push new boundaries not only musically, but also in their live performance.”

Ramon Villa, Chief Operating Officer at Primary Wave Music, adds “When we partner with artists, we look at it as they are joining our family. Def Leppard is an icon in music history as they continue to entertain people worldwide. We are always excited and humbled when an iconic artist entrusts us to help further expand the reach of their creative body of work. In this case of Def Leppard, is it even more gratifying to see them happy in the family and wanting to expand the partnership. Welcome again Def Leppard and thank you!”