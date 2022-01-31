Ari Gelaw Named VP of Creative At Sony Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A&R exec Ari Gelaw has been appointed to the post of Vice president of Creative at Sony Music Publishing.

At Sony, Gelaw will be tasked with overseeing songwriter development across the music publisher’s extensive U.S. roster, including collaborations with global territories and pushing songwriter discovery initiatives.

In her new role, she will be based in Sony Music Publishing’s New York offices where she will report to Senior Vice President, Creative Ian Holder.

Before she joined Sony, Gelaw served as Director of A&R at Universal Music Publishing Group, where she worked with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Coi Leray, as well as producers such as Earl on the Beat, known for producing “Act Up” by City Girls, and Speaker Bangerz, who produced “Heart on Ice” by Rod Wave.

Her resume also includes a two-year bit at Atlantic Records, where she toiled ceaselessly in the label’s Urban A&R division.

“I am truly humbled to be working alongside Jon Platt, Ian Holder and the entire Sony Music Publishing team. They have fostered an incredible culture that always puts the songwriters first, and I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of it. This is an exciting time in music, and I look forward to starting this new chapter at SMP,” Gelaw said of her new gig.

“Ari’s commitment to songwriters and the creative community is nothing less than admirable. She represents the culture we are dedicated to building here at SMP and I look forward to seeing her thrive in her new role,” added Ian Holder, SVP Creative, Sony Music Publishing.