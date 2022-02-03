Senior Vice-President Vinny Cinquemani Exits Feldman, Joins Paquin Artists Agency as Co-President

*UPDATED February 2, 2022

On January 3, 2022, CelebrityAccess confirmed and broke the news that Vinny Cinquemani left The Feldman Agency and joined Paquin Artists Agency. We can now confirm he will be settling into the Co-President role, alongside Julien Paquin. He brings quite a roster with him with the likes of Johnny Reid, The Offspring, Kim Mitchell, David Wilcox, Jann Arden, Burton Cummings, Simple Plan, David Foster, Darcy Oake and Holly Cole.

CANADA (CelebrityAccess) – Over the holiday season, CelebrityAccess Senior Editor Larry LeBlanc received a response from Vinny Cinquemani’s (The Feldman Agency) email. However, much to LeBlanc’s surprise, it wasn’t Cinquemani. It was an automated message which read, “Vinny is no longer employed by TFA. Please contact Olivia Ootes with any questions.” Ootes currently serves as Vice-President of Operations.

Cinquemani has been a staple in the Canadian music scene for over two decades. Arriving in Toronto from New York, he took jobs at several different booking agencies such as Concept 376, Platinum Artists and The Agency before landing at S.L. Feldman & Associates (SFLS) in 1994 as Vice-President of Artist Relations. He was named President of SFLA in 1996 and stepped down in 2010 to act as Senior Vice-President. In 2018, TFA Owner and pioneer, Sam Feldman divested his interest in TFA after 47 years, giving up his stake to two of his senior executives – President, Jeff Craig and Vice-President, Tom Kemp, to focus more on artist management.

Cinquemani is known to be a fierce negotiator and has been a part of, if not the center of Canada’s booking world. He has won the Canadian Booking Agent of the Year an unprecedented ten times. He’s represented notable artists throughout his storied career: Rush, Simple Plan, Finger Eleven, Jann Arden, and most notably, Burton Cummings, who was one of the first clients he signed. In addition, he’s worked with Vancouver TFA agent, Shaw Saltzberg on Sarah McLachlan, and Bryan Adams.

CelebrityAccess reached out to Ootes for comment, and she verified Cinquemani is no longer employed at The Feldman Agency. LeBlanc has since verified that Cinquemani has joined Paquin Artists Agency with additional information to be announced shortly.