Country Outlaw Tanya Tucker Announces 2022 Hard Luck Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Two-time Grammy winner Tanya Tucker reveals dates for her upcoming Hard Luck Tour as the girl power icon prepares to jump back in the saddle during her first stop at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Via the press release, Tucker expressed her excitement at getting back on the road while saying things haven’t been that easy for her lately. “So excited to get back out on the road! I’ve had a little bit of Hard Luck lately, but my luck’s changing and I can’t wait to see y’all on our new Hard Luck tour real soon! I love my fans and hope to see y’all ths year!”

Tucker had her first hit at the tender age of 13 with the classic “Delta Dawn” in 1972. The gritty superstar hasn’t stopped since. She has become one of the most influential female country music artists in history with 23 Top 40 albums and 56 Top 40 singles, ten of those hitting number 1 on the Billboard charts. She added distiller to her resume with the launch of Tanya Tucker’s Cosa Salvaje Ttequila.

Recently, Tucker has collaborated with several guest artists and friends including “Higher” with Eddie Montgomery, “This Is Our Country” with RuPaul and “Never Again, Every Time” with Leigh Nash.

Additional dates and tour support will be announced in the coming weeks.

2022 HARD LUCK TOUR

Feb. 13 San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas

June 3-5 Riverbend – Chattanooga, Tenn.

June 4 Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center – Cherokee, N.C.

July 8 River Spirit Casino – Tulsa, Okla.

July 9 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.

July 14 River Cree Resort & Casino – Enoch, Alb.

July 14-17 Country Thunder Saskatchewan – Craven, Sask.

Aug. 4 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind.

Aug. 4-6 WE Fest – Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Aug. 5 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfiedl, Wis.