Needing Surgery, Billy Idol Drops off Journey Tour – Replaced by Toto

HAGERSTOWN, MD (CelebrityAccess) – “Rebel Yell” singer Billy Idol has announced he’s dropping off the Journey tour and will be replaced by Toto. Idol has released a statement that he requires surgery and won’t be hitting the road this time.

In a statement shared with his fans on social media, the rocker explained he’s had a sinus infection since December and that it isn’t responding to medication. “It has worsened to the point where I have no choice but to have a procedure which I expect will put me on a path to recovery soon. The last thing I ever want to do is cancel shows and I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned.” He then went on to wish Journey the best on their tour and thanked Toto for taking his place.

The 2022 “Freedom” tour is scheduled to kick off in Pittsburgh on February 22 and had planned to go through early May. Toto has their updated tour dates listed on their website as of press time.

Idol, best known for his hits “Rebel Yell”, “White Wedding” and and “Dancing With Myself” released his most recent album, Kings & Queens of the Underground in 2014. A four-song EP titled The Roadside was released last year on Dark Horse Records, the label founded by the late George Harrison.