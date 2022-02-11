Eminem Talks Kendrick Lamar and The Super Bowl Halftime Show on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 With Sway Calloway

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – Eminem, aka Slim Shady, aka Marshall Mathers, aka The G.O.A.T. had a lot to say while speaking with Sway Calloway on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 channel.

Complex reports that during the interview video, Eminem states he thinks fellow Super Bowl performer, Kendrick Lamar is a “top tier lyricist.” He didn’t stop there, stating that Lamar is one of the best to do it not only among their own generation but “of all time.”

Calloway asked Eminem about the upcoming halftime performance, in which the “Lose Yourself” hip-hop star admitted to feeling nervous. “It’s f*cking nerve-racking. This is like to me, there’s nothing more final than live TV. You know what I’m saying? So, if you f*ck up, your f*ck-up is there forever.” He will have company while on stage with appearances by Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and the aforementioned, Kendrick Lamar.

Em says when Dre first came to him with the idea, “we were like, ok, this might be actually serious. I was trying to envision what Dre might do.” He continued, “I was thinking like, yeah, it’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together. I didn’t expect it to be, like the production to be like this.”

The interview is scheduled to air in full on Friday, February 11 at noon via the Shade 45 YouTube channel. Super Bowl LVI featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will air Sunday, February 13 at 6:30pm EST.