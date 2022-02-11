The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Announces Award Nominees

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music (ACM) have announced their nominees for the upcoming 57th Annual ACM Awards, co-hosted by the legendary Dolly Parton, reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Gabby Barrett.

Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Chris Young lead the nominations with 35% of the nominees overjoyed at hearing their name for the first time. The ACM’s will stream exclusively on Prime Video (the first major awards show to livestream exclusively) and promises to be a nonstop party, bringing legendary artists together with today’s superstars for unforgettable musical collaborations.

Allen and Barrett revealed this year’s ACM Award nominees on the ACM’s Twitter account. Some highlights include:

Three nominations include three members of the LGBTQ+ community. Brothers Osborne (TJ Osborne) received a nomination for Duo of the Year, Lily Rose for New Female Artist of the Year and Shane McAnally with four nominations.

Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist will clinch the Triple Crown Award. (Entertainer of the Year win / A win in their respective New Artist Category and a win in their respective Artist category (male, female, or duo/group).

Miranda Lambert received record-tying 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination (tied with Reba McEntire), as well as four other nominations.

Chris Young leads with seven nominations including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Young shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Kane Brown for their song Famous Friends.

Actor, producer, and director Blake Lively received two nominations for producing and directing Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) music video. Brother and Producer Austin Swift is a first-time nominee, receiving a nod for producer of I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version). Swift herself received a nod in the Video of the Year category, marking her 32nd ACM nomination and her first since 2018.

The Basement East receives its first nomination for Club of the Year less than two years after being leveled by the tornado that tore through Nashville in March of 2020. The club has since rebuilt and reopened.

The ACM’s will stream live on Prime Video (without commercial interruption), March 7, at 8pm EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Tickets are currently on-sale via Ticketmaster.

