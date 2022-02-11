Nashville’s New Label Services Company, Vere Music, Enlists ADA Worldwide for Global Distribution (And Allows Artists to Retain Ownership of Their Masters)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – New Nashville label services company, Vere Music taps ADA Worldwide for global distribution, providing music distribution a much-needed punch.

Today’s artists have a plethora of ways to release their music. Digital tech has leveled the distribution field, affording them the opportunity to create more, promote themselves through social platforms and utilize what digital advertising has to offer. Enter Vere Music.

Vere, a new Nashville-based team offers a fresh, strategic approach to global distribution. The team specializes in releasing music like a label but allows artists to retain 100% ownership of their masters.

Headed by industry veterans, Rusty Harmon (Hootie & the Blowfish, Reckless Kelly) and A&R executive Alyssa Logan, Vere builds careeers by providing full label servies with global distribution from partner, ADA Worldwide. Since their launch, Vera has released 70 projects across a roster that counts more than 700M streams with artists such as David Nail, TRACE, Joey Lawrence, Dan Rodriguez, and Cody Webb, among others. Vera also partners with labels and boasts relationships with Clearwater Records, TAOL Recordings and Gray Vonne Records.

ADA Worldwide – US had this to say – “We’re happy to welcome Vere to the ADA family, and Rusty’s illustrious past of artist development will surely make this a great partnership.”

Harmon, a North Carolina native, managed Hootie & the Blowfish – guiding their career through 25M records sold. He’s also managed Colt Ford, Lacs, Jason Michael and the Grammy-nominated Reckless Kelly. He brings experience with management, record labels, distribution, publishing and marketing with stints at Average Joe’s Management, his own Harmon Music Management, Atlantic Records and Breaking Records.