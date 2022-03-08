Lynyrd Skynyrd To Bring ‘Big Wheels’ Back To The Road In April

Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are returning to the road in April with the Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ tour in April.

The tour kicks off at Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale on April 9th with additional shows through the spring and early summer before concluding at Maine Savings Amphitheater on July 3rd.

For the tour, Skynyrd will be joined by special guests The Marshall Tucker Band, Don Felder, The Outlaws, and the Devon Allman Project.

The tour, which was originally planned for 2021, was derailed by medical issues for multiple bandmembers. Gary Rossington dropped out of the tour to undergo emergency heart surgery and was relaced in the linup by Damon Johnson.

Guitarist Rickey Medlocke was also forced to drop out of several shows last year after contracting COVID-19, missing several shows.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ 2022 Tour

April 9 – Scottsdale, AZ – Westworld for Arizona Bike Week

May 13 – Pomona, CA – The LA County Fair

May 14 – Fresno, CA – Chukchansi Park (with Don Felder)

June 3 – Crownsville, MD – The Let’s Go Music Festival (with the Outlaws)

June 4 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater (with the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project)

June 10 – Middletown, NY – Orange County Fair Speedway (with the Marshall Tucker Band)

June 11 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

July 1 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Don Felder and the Outlaws)

July 2 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (with the Outlaws)

July 3 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater (with the Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws)

July 8 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall

July 9 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater (with Don Felder and the Marshall Tucker Band)

Aug. 6 – Billings, MT – Magic City Blues Festival

Sept. 23 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center