Stevie Nicks, Green Day, My Morning Jacket To Headline See.Hear.Now 2022

ASBURY PARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the lineup for the return of the Sea.Hear.Now music and surf festival which will land at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park from September 17-18, 2022.

The festival, which will feature more than 25 bands across three stages, boasts a lineup of headliners that includes Stevie Nicks and Green Day, My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, IDLES, and Courtney Barnett, among others.

The festival will also include an expanded surfing offerings for 2022 with the introduction of “The North Beach Rumble” surf contest.

The contest will see two teams captained by East Coast legends Cory Lopez and Sam Hammer competing head to head for a prize purse. The competition will feature some of the biggest names in surfing, including returning champions Cassidy McClain and Eric Geiselman.

The festival will also offer a selection of culinary offerings from local restaurants and art exhibitions, including noted rock photographer Danny Clinch’s Transparent Gallery.

Additionally, Stokehenge’s jellyfish and surfboard arch will again feature the work of Asbury Park artist Pork Chop, providing the fan favorite photo backdrop as well as the mural circle, which feature artists that call the Jersey Shore home.

Proceeds will benefit the Wooden Walls Project, an initiative that brings public art to Asbury Park.