PRS For Music Suspends Its Relationship With Russian Collection Society

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — PRS for Music, one of the United Kingdom’s leading copyright collection societies, announced it is suspending its relationships with Russian collection societies in response to the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement released on Tuesday, PRS for music said: “PRS for Music has today formally suspended, with immediate effect, our rights representation relationship with RAO, the Russian collecting society for musical works, pending confirmation of its separation from the Russian Government and those individuals and companies on the sanctions lists.”

PRS for Music also said they are working with the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers to consider the ongoing membership of Russian collection societies within the larger framework of the global network.

“It is not our desire to punish the Russian composer, songwriter and publisher communities who support peace, and we will work with the global community to identify opportunities to amplify the voices of protest,” a rep for PRS for Music said.

PRS For Music also announced plans to provide financial support to members based in Ukraine through the PRS Members’ Fund.