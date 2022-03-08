The National, Mitski, and the Roots To Headline The Pitchfork Music Festival For 2022

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Pitchfork announced the return of the Pitchfork Music Festival, with the event scheduled to take place from July 15 through July 17th at Chicago’s Union Park.

Now in its 16th year, the 2022 edition of the festival features a lineup headlined by The National, Mitski, and the Roots, with additional performances from Spiritualized, Japanese Breakfast, Toro y Moi, Parquet Courts, Lucy Dacus, Earl Sweatshirt, Tierra Whack, Low, Noname, Amber Mark, Magdalena Bay, BADBADNOTGOOD, Dawn Richard, Dry Cleaning, Cate Le Bon, and many more.

Other artists on the bill for 2022 include Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Camp Cope, The Armed Arooj Aftab, Pink Siifu, and Cate Le Bon, among others.

The festival will also feature a diverse array of vendors, including specialty record, poster, and craft fairs, as well as offerings from Chicago’s food and arts communities.

Tickets for the festival are slated to go on sale Friday March 11th at 10 a.m. Central. Three-day passes will set you back $200 and single-day passes are $99.