Sarah McLachlan, Luke Combs, Rage Against The Machine Top The Lineup For The RBC Bluesfest’s 2022 Return

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — After enduring two years of lying fallow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for the RBC Bluesfest announced the festival’s return as a live event for 2022.

“We’re happy to finally be able to roll out a fantastic lineup of live acts that will reward the collective patience of so many music fans. To show our appreciation for that patience and support, we intend to stage one of our best fests ever. This year’s festival will launch a new beginning for the live music industry in Ottawa,” said RBC Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan.

“We’re hoping to re-establish a sense of normalcy by continuing with the wave of success that characterized recent years in the live music business,” Monahan added.

Scheduled to return from July 7-17 for ten days of music, headliners announced for the 2022 RBC Bluesfest include Sarah McLachlan, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Rage Against The Machine, Alexisisonfire, Marshmello, Alanis Morrissette, and The National.

Ticket presales kick off on March 9th with a general onsale to follow on March 11th.

For tickets, go to: https://bf22.frontgatetickets.com/