Warner Completes Upgrades At Nashville Headquarters

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — After almost two years of working from home, employees of Warner Music Nashville and Warner Chappell Music Nashville returned to the label’s fully renovated Nashville headquarters.

Located at 20 and 21 Music Square East, the two buildings include more than 52,000 square feet of fully refurbished office space on historic Music Row.

Redevelopment efforts at Warner Music Nashville, housed at 20 Music Square East, include the transformation of the building’s lobby into a large-scale performance venue with a specialized lighting grid and a new audio system. Future plans include a mural depicting a multicultural chronology of the history of country music featuring WMN clients as well as a multi-purpose audio and video production studio designed by Michael Cronin.

The studio, which will allow for Dolby Atmos mixing and playback, features a tracking room for recording and content capture, multiple isolation booths, and more.

The redevelopment project also modernized three floors of offices, with an eye towards creating a more flexible and open floorplan for the space.

The upgrades also include environmentally friendly components, including Cradle to Cradle certified carpet in all spaces and the upgrade of all light fixtures in the properties to LED.

“Warner Music Nashville artists and employees deserved a label home that could both honor its history and adapt to the modern needs of a creative industry,” John Esposito, Chairman & CEO, Warner Music Nashville said. “I am proud that we were able to bring our vision to life in a way that aligned with our environmental values. We now remain part of the legacy that is Music Row in a more sustainable, future-facing building. The remodeled office space provides our amazing team with updated resources and a crucial degree of flexibility.”

“Meanwhile, we are also able to provide a world-class tool set to an emerging generation of creators. The design of the new spaces will allow us to tell each artist’s individual story from start to finish – whether it’s live-streaming a full-band concert, capturing high-end video content or recording music from demo to master,” he added.

Warner Chappell Music’s office at 21 Music Square East also underwent a full renovation. Updates for the building include ten technologically advanced writer’s rooms again designed by Michael Cronin, featuring the latest in audio gear and custom-designed acoustics.

The building also features an indoor stage with a fully stocked bar and an open kitchen, all connected to an outdoor space through a massive garage style door that leads to an additional stage and basketball hoop.

“Today is extremely special, as we now have an office dedicated entirely to team Warner Chappell and the songwriters who drive music forward in Nashville. A process years in the making, we dreamed this space up in collaboration with our writers and with creativity in mind, to design an environment where everyone who walks through our doors feels inspired and at home. We’re proud of the space and are excited to continue to deepen our roots on Music Row – the true heart and soul of Music City,” said Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, WCM Nashville.