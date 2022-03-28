Shinedown Announces Expanded North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Hard rock icons Shinedown revealed plans to support their new studio album Planet Zero with a fall tour of North America.

Produced by Live Nation, the fall dates for Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour begins at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS on September 3rd with a series of 20 dates across North America before wrapping at the Honda Center in Anaheim on October 8th.

For the tour, Shinedown will be joined by special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie.

Shinedown will be supporting their latest album “Planet Zero” which includes their 18th #1 active rock hit single “Planet Zero” as well as their latest single “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo.”

The high-concept album was produced by Shinedown’s Eric Bass (who also produced the band’s 2018 acclaimed album ATTENTION ATTENTION,) and recorded at Bass’ newly built Big Animal Studio in South Carolina.

Newly announced Shinedown concerts

September 3 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 17 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 20 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 21 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (not a Live Nation date)

September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 1 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center