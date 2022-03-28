Shinedown Announces Expanded North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Hard rock icons Shinedown revealed plans to support their new studio album Planet Zero with a fall tour of North America.
Produced by Live Nation, the fall dates for Shinedown’s Planet Zero World Tour begins at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, KS on September 3rd with a series of 20 dates across North America before wrapping at the Honda Center in Anaheim on October 8th.
For the tour, Shinedown will be joined by special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie.
Shinedown will be supporting their latest album “Planet Zero” which includes their 18th #1 active rock hit single “Planet Zero” as well as their latest single “The Saints of Violence and Innuendo.”
The high-concept album was produced by Shinedown’s Eric Bass (who also produced the band’s 2018 acclaimed album ATTENTION ATTENTION,) and recorded at Bass’ newly built Big Animal Studio in South Carolina.
Newly announced Shinedown concerts
September 3 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
September 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
September 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 17 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
September 18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 20 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 21 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
September 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life (not a Live Nation date)
September 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 1 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center