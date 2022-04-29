   JOIN LOGIN

Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers Breakfast Session Wows The ILMC Crowd

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Nile Rodgers, the noted producer, and co-founder of the legendary funk band Chic, made a splash last weekend during his appearance at the 34th annual International Live Music Conference.

Rodgers joined former Dire Straits manager Ed Bicknell for a 90-minute chat during ILMC’s famed Breakfast Session, regaling the audience with everything from anecdotes about the numerous artists he’s collaborated with to sharing a shout-out for his promoter, Live Nation’s Phil Bowdery.

“He works his butt off. He’s the sweetest, sweetest guy, and we work in a business where I’m fortunate to have worked with some wonderful, charming people. I’d like to say a few things about him because he’s just so awesome. He’s been a part of my life for a number of years now. He’s celebrating his 50th year in the business, which is amazing to me. And I just want to give thanks to him for being one of the loveliest guys I know. Happy 50th Phil, I love you. David [Bowie] always called me ‘Darling’? Well, Phil always calls you ‘love’. I just want to say, ‘Thank you, love,’ to Phil Bowdery,” Rodgers told the audience, according to IQ Magazine.

With a career that spans more than 50 years, Rodgers has produced, performed, or recorded on albums with more than 500 million in total worldwide sales. He co-founded the seminal funk band Chic, and currently serves chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame

In 2018, he co-founded the Hipgnosis Songs Fund with Merck Mercuriadis.

ILMC 34 took place in London from April 26-29 and for their first fully in-person event since the pandemic began, welcomed more than 1,000 delegates from over 60 markets to the conference this year.

