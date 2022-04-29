   JOIN LOGIN

Nelson
Willie Nelson performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Willie Nelson Celebrates His 88th Birthday

(CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, the legendary actor, activist, and country music icon celebrated his 88th birthday on Friday.

Born in Abbott, Texas, just north of Waco on April 29, 1933, Nelson still calls the state home today, living on a large ranch near Spicewood, Texas, a suburb of Austin.

To mark the occasion of his 88th, Nelson is lined up to perform tonight and tomorrow at the official grand opening ceremony of the Moody Center, the new 15,000-capacity multi-purpose arena on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.

Over the course of a career that spans almost 70 years, Nelson has entertained millions, sold more than 40 million albums, and acted in over 30 films. He’s also co-authored several books and has been at the forefront of advocating for the use of biofuels and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Nelson was also one of the founders of Farm Aid, an advocacy group that helps raise funds to support America’s small farmers and currently serves on the organization’s board of directors.

Nelson will be performing Friday and Saturday along with fellow country icon George Strait at the Moody Center’s official grand opening called Strait from Moody Center.

