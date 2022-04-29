The Red Hot Chili Peppers To Replace The Foo Fighters At The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — California rock legends The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been announced for a headlining spot at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

RHCP will step in to fill the hole in the lineup left by the Foo Fighters, who bowed out of numerous upcoming performances following the unexpected death of the band’s longtime drummer Tyler Hawkins in March.

The Peppers are slated to perform the festival’s main stage on Sunday, May 1st starting at 5:30 PM. Their performance at Jazz Fest comes just a month before the band is scheduled to begin a major international tour, starting on June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla in Spain.

Like many festivals around the world, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is returning as a full-scale in-person event for the first time, following a two-year hiatus imposed by the rigors of the coronavirus pandemic.

Headliners for this year’s Jazz Fest include The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, The Black Crowes, and Erykah Badu, among others.