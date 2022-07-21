The ‘Doing Good at the Guild’ Concert Series To Be Kicked Off by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

MENLO PARK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will be kicking off the “Doing Good at the Guild” concert series on August 16 at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, CA. All proceeds from the concert will go to Rateliff’s foundation, The Marigold Project, which supports issues of economic, racial, and social justice.

“We are beyond thrilled to be the first show in this series, and to have the opportunity to give away exponentially more money this year as a result,” Kari Nott, executive director of The Marigold Project, said in a press release. “Our very first grant in 2017 supported farm workers in California. Drew and The Guild family are building something very special for their neighbors and we can’t wait to kick things off next month.”

The show at the Guild comes after the band played two iconic venues; the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on August 13 and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on August 14. The Guild Theatre’s concert series allows artists to take the stage at the newly renovated and re-opened 500-capacity venue to raise funds for their own foundations.

“As a nonprofit, our mission is rooted in trying to help artists however we can,” Drew Dunlevie, president of The Guild Theatre says in a statement. “We’re delighted they’re going to be out here in playing the Greek in Berkeley and the Hollywood Bowl, so we can grab a night off and support the important work Nathaniel and the Night Sweats are doing with The Marigold Project.”

Additional shows under the “Doing Good at the Guild” series will be announced at a later date.