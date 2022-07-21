Secret Sounds Group, Alongside Live Nation Announces Acquisition of Kicks Entertainment and Spilt Milk

QUEENSLAND, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Secret Sounds Group, in partnership with Live Nation, today announced the acquisition of Kicks Entertainment and its flagship event Spilt Milk.

With a 15-year history of successful events, Kicks Entertainment co-owners Ryan Sabet and Jeff Drake’s flagship festival Spilt Milk has sold out within minutes every year since its 2016 debut and now takes place in three different locations (Canberra, Ballarat, and Gold Coast).

Sabet and Drake successfully placed Kicks in a strong position for the 2022 Summer with two sold-out festival tours – Spilt Milk and their Fisher Beach Party Tour, with more festival properties currently in development.

“As festival and music fans ourselves, it’s exciting for us to have new partners that share our vision for event experiences that are fan-focused,” said Drake and Sabet in a joint statement. “This partnership will evolve our conversations with artists and provide opportunities to activate venues and festivals that can house them. It will strengthen our ability to produce festival tours that deliver on our vision of ensuring quality over quantity.”

“Partnering with Secret Sounds and Live Nation is a natural step towards securing the future of new events and cementing those currently on the roster. The majority stake acquisition is also a boost for our loyal, local team. It brings new opportunities to enhance the already exceptional Kicks offerings and provides resources at an important time when fan experience is paramount.”

Secret Sounds is jumping back into live entertainment with passion boasting a 50,000 capacity-sold out Splendour in the Grass, the biggest Falls line-up ever featuring Lil Nas X and Arctic Monkeys, and sold-out tours including The Strokes and Jack Harlow.

“We’ve admired Jeff and Ryan’s work for a long time, they are brilliant entrepreneurs and the next generation of Australian promoters,” said Secret Sounds Co-CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco. “This partnership holds great potential and opportunity for artists, and contractors and broadens the Australian music industry as we grow and expand and that’s great for our audiences too.”