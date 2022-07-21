Pulse Music Group Renews Publishing Deal With Brent Faiyaz

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of PULSE Music Group and Ashley Calhoun, President, PULSE Music Group announced today (July 20) that R&B superstar, Brent Faiyaz has renewed his global publishing deal with PULSE Music Group.

Faiyaz initially signed to PULSE in 2016 and has collaborated with an all-star list of artists, songwriters, and producers since that time. Along with his publishing deal renewal, Faiyaz’s debut full-length album Wasteland, was released independently by Lost Kids via Venice and Stem. It entered the Hot R&B / Hip Hop Album Billboard charts at No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

“With Brent and Ty, we found kindred spirits. They are working toward the highest artistic bar,” said Cutler and Abraham. “They are both fiercely independent and will not compromise. We have been part of Brent’s journey from the early days and have always had a real understanding of his vision. Ty and Brent play by their own rules, which we relate to. We could not be prouder of Brent. It is an honor to be on this journey with him.”

“We’ve been involved with Brent since the beginning,” said Ashley Calhoun, President of PULSE Music Group. “PULSE was the first publishing company that Ty sent Brent’s music to, and as soon as I heard Brent’s voice I immediately knew that I had to work with him, so we moved quickly to close the deal in the spring of 2016. Brent and Ty then reinvested the publishing advance into their company, which made it possible for Brent to stay independent as an artist because he could support himself financially, use our recording studios, and focus on his music full-time. It’s been pedal to the floor ever since, and we’re so proud to be a part of Brent’s incredible team and story.”

“I’m excited for the future. This is only the beginning,” said Faiyaz.

Faiyaz currently sits at around 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Wasteland includes previously released smash singles featuring Drake and Tyler, The Creator. Faiyaz has also collaborated with artists such as Baby Keem, Meek Mill, and Tems, and has 2 Certified Platinum and 5 Certified Gold singles.