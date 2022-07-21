Koe Wetzel Signs With Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Since coming onto the scene in 2015, the Texas-born entertainer, musician, and producer has cultivated his own blend of grunge, country, and Americana referred to as “outlaw country.”

Over the last few years, Wetzel has moved more than 250,000 units of independent releases, such as Noise Complaint (2017) and Harold Saul High (2019). He made his major label debut in 2020 with his third album Sellout on Columbia Records.

Wetzel has also racked up more than 500 million streams to date and has sold-out countless shows across the country, and has launched his own Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival.

Wetzel is managed by Floating Leaf Entertainment and his publicist is Christina Hankin from Columbia Records. His business manager is Evan Blanc at Sound Business Management.