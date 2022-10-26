Crypto.com Arena Partners With KultureCity For Sensory Inclusive Certification

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG’s Crypto.com Arena announced a new partnership with KultureCity that will seek to make the arena and its programming accessible for fans with special sensory needs.

As part of the partnership, Crypto.com Arena has been awarded KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive™ certification, which requires staff at the arena to undergo annual training by medical professionals on how to recognize and service guests with sensory needs and provides guidance on how to manage sensory overload situations.

For fans with sensory needs, Crypto.com Arena can provide bags equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads during their visit to the arena.

As well, before attending events at the arena, fans can download the free KultureCity App which provides information on what sensory features are available and where they can access such features. The app also includes a Social Story, which gives fans an idea of what to expect while attending events at the arena.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome KultureCity to Crypto.com Arena and feel strongly that our partnership will benefit all of our loyal fans and guests who look to us for memorable life moments. We are confident our collaboration shows our continued dedication to ensure all guests and fans have a safe and enjoyable experience every time they attend an event,” said Danielle Snyder, Senior Vice President, Arena Service, Crypto.com Arena.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that Crypto.com Arena is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with Crypto.com Arena to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests.”