The Tennessee Titans Release Details About Their New Proposed Nashville Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Following last week’s announcement that The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement to build a new enclosed stadium in Nashville, the team shared details on their plans for the facility.

The stadium, which was designed by the Kansas City-based architecture firm MANICA, and the Nashville-based Hastings, will feature a capacity of about 60,000 fans with improved sightlines for fans.

The proposed stadium also includes exterior terraces and porches that provide panoramic views of Nashville which will serve as social space during event days and the stadium will be fully enclosed by a transparent circular ETFE translucent roof.

According to The Titans, the proposed stadium would be built adjacent to Nissan Stadium on land that is currently used for parking. Under the terms of the deal, the City would regain control of over 66 acres of land, including the existing Nissan Stadium site.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

The new details on the stadium come after the Titans secured a new lease deal with the City of Nashville.

According to the Titans, the new stadium will be funded by the team, the NFL (pending league approval), a new %1 hospitality tax on hotels and motels, sales and use tax from the stadium, and a one-time contribution from the state’s taxpayers.

In exchange, the Titans agree to waive $32 million in outstanding bills owed by Nashville for construction and maintenance performed on the team’s current home, Nissan Stadium, over the past four years and committed to a new lease agreement that lets Nashville slip free from their obligation of renovating and maintaining Nissan Stadium would cost between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion over the remaining 17 years of the current stadium lease.

“This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Doing nothing was not a legal option for us, and renovating the current stadium proved to be financially irresponsible, so we are proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium — not by your family.”

“Nashville’s new stadium will be a game changer for the community, enhancing the national and international reputation of our great city and state and delivering world-class events to our doorstep that we could never have dreamed of 25 years ago,” said Titans President and CEO, Burke Nihill. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of Mayor Cooper’s commitment to prioritizing the taxpayers of Nashville and his vision for a bold future on the East Bank. We look forward to the discussion of these terms with Metro Council and the Sports Authority, and hearing from our neighbors in the community as this process continues.”