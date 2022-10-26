Baby Queen Signs With Sony Music Publishing UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK announced the signing of rising singer-songwriter Baby Queen to a worldwide publishing deal.

Baby Queen, aka Bella Latham, first made a splash in 2021 with her debut mixtape The Yearbook, and has since accumulated more than 87 million global streams, as well as positive reviews from the music press.

She just debuted her latest single, Lazy, on BBC Radio 1, following her successful hits “Nobody Really Cares” and “Colours Of You,” which was featured in the Netflix LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper, generating roughly 32 million streams worldwide.

Baby Queen is currently on the road in the U.S., supporting Conan Gray on his North American tour and is lined up for her own headlining show at Heaven in London in November.

“I’m so excited to be working with Sony and with a team that truly understands who I am as a person and as an artist. I know we’re going to do amazing things together,” Baby Queen said.

“Not only is Baby Queen’s music out of this world, but her energy and passion for songwriting is undeniable… and best of all, she speaks French! She is without a doubt an icon for the new generation of artists and fans. Her personality completely shines through everything she creates, and I am over the moon to be working with Baby Queen, alongside her managers Babs and Adam, to write the future together,” added Sony Music Publishing UK President, Co-Managing Director and SVP International David Ventura.