Green Day And Eddie Vedder To Headline Innings 2023 As The Festival Expands To Florida

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Green Day and Eddie Vedder have been announced as the headliners for the return of the baseball-themed Innings Festival to Tempe Arizona in 2023.

Now in its fifth year, the 2023 edition of the Innings Festival will take place at Tempe Beach Park and Tempe Arts Park on Feb. 25 and 26, 2023.

The event will include a variety of local food vendors and baseball activities, including opportunities to meet fan favorite players such as Jake Peavy, Randy Johnson, Dontrelle Willis, and Grady Sizemore, among others.

The festival will also feature two stages of music with the likes of Marcus Mumford, Weezer, The Black Crowes, The Offspring, The Pretty Reckless, and The Head & The Heart among the list of 18 artists announced for 2023.

For 2023, the festival will also expand to Florida, an event scheduled for Raymond James Stadium Grounds in Tampa on March 18 & 19, 2023 during spring training.

So far, no details have been announced about the lineup for the expansion, but organizers promise the event will feature 3 stages of rock, pop, and alternative artists with no overlapping sets, along with appearances from unspecified baseball legends.