YG Announces The Red Cup Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, rapper YG announced the details for his upcoming The Red Cup Tour.

Set for 2023, the Live Nation-produced tour will hit 17 cities across North America, starting at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, and wrapping on February 23rd at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

The tour will also feature support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn on select dates.

YG recently made news outside of the music world when he donated $100,000 worth of food from his restaurant Fishbone Seafood in honor of Juneteenth. He also launched the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze, which has launched multiple initiatives, including providing $10,000 in PPE to Los Angeles families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic residing in Emergency Crisis Housing.

THE RED CUP TOUR 2023 DATES:

Fri Jan 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Jan 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

Tue Jan 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Thu Jan 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sat Jan 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM

Sun Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Jan 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Wed Feb 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Feb 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Feb 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Feb 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

Mon Feb 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Feb 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center