YG Announces The Red Cup Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, rapper YG announced the details for his upcoming The Red Cup Tour.
Set for 2023, the Live Nation-produced tour will hit 17 cities across North America, starting at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, and wrapping on February 23rd at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.
The tour will also feature support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn on select dates.
YG recently made news outside of the music world when he donated $100,000 worth of food from his restaurant Fishbone Seafood in honor of Juneteenth. He also launched the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze, which has launched multiple initiatives, including providing $10,000 in PPE to Los Angeles families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic residing in Emergency Crisis Housing.
THE RED CUP TOUR 2023 DATES:
Fri Jan 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Jan 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
Tue Jan 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Thu Jan 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Sat Jan 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM
Sun Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Tue Jan 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
Wed Feb 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Mon Feb 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Fri Feb 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sun Feb 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center
Mon Feb 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu Feb 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center