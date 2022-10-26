Revenue, Subscribers Up For Spotify In Q3

(Hypebot) — Spotify’s active monthly users grew 23 million to top 456 million in the last three months, as paid subscribers reached a quarterly record growing 8 million to 195 million.

Revenue Growth

Revenue grew 22% year on year to top $3 billion for Q3.

Gross margin came in below expectations, “mainly due to an unfavorable adjustment to prior period estimates for

rights holder liabilities.” Spotify also saw slower than forecast advertising growth due to a “challenging macro environment,” aka recession fears.

The streamer launched audiobooks late in the quarter but provided no early numbers.

Read the full earnings report here.

