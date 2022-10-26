Nightwish’s Floor Jansen Diagnosed With Cancer Ahead Of The Band’s European Tour

HELSINKI, Finland (CelebrityAccess) — Floor Jansen, the lead singer of the Finnish metal band Nightwish, revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jansen broke the news to fans via social media, writing:” I have had the joy of riding many highs, and I have shared these with you through social media and the many many shows worldwide throughout the many years of my career. But now a new wave hit me. Not a good one. I have breast cancer. It was diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago and I will have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumor.”

Jansen, who is 41, went on to note that her doctors said her prognosis is “very good” and her treatment will not require the removal of her breast.

“I will be cancer free after this surgery, plus a local radiation treatment that will take place three months after this surgery, hopefully. We will know more after the surgery to see if this positive prognosis stands,” she continued.

According to Jansen, if all goes as planned with her treatment, Nightwish will be able to undertake their scheduled European tour, which is scheduled to begin at Lotto Arena in Belgium on November 20th and wraps on December 20th at the O2 Arena in Prague.

The band is also slated to head to Asia for a series of shows, starting at the Hard Rock Coliseum in Singapore on January 15th and concluding at Tokyo’s Ex Theater Roppongi on Jan. 27.