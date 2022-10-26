Jake Wesley Rogers Announces His First Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers is preparing to hit the road in North America early next year for his first headlining tour.

JWR’s Peace, Love & Pluto Tour kicks off February 24th at Crowbar in Tampa, Florida, with club and theater shows scheduled across the U.S., and Canada before winding up at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on April 12th.

Dates include the Cambridge Room at HOB Dallas; The Belasco in Los Angeles; The Opera House in Toronto; Irving Plaza in NYC; and The Foundry at The Fillmore in Philly, among others.

Rogers is currently on the road supporting Panic! At The Disco during the North American leg of their Viva Las Vengeance Tour, which is slated to wrap in Chicago on Oct. 28. He’s previously appeared at events such as Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, BottleRock Napa Valley, and Elton John’s 30th annual Oscars viewing party, where he performed with the likes of Brandi Carlile.

Discovered by Justin Tranter in 2020, Roger’s career was bolstered by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, who premiered his single “Middle of Love” and has made fans on his own with his EP ‘Pluto’ and his followup EP Love, which dropped last week.

Jake Wesley Rogers Tour Dates:

February 24, 2023 Tampa, FL Crowbar*

February 25, 2023 Orlando, FL The Social*

February 26, 2023 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

February 28, 2023 New Orleans, LA Parish Room at House of Blues

March 2, 2023 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

March 3, 2023 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room at House of Blues

March 4, 2023 Houston, TX Peacock Room at House of Blues

March 6, 2023 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

March 8, 2023 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room at House of Blues

March 10, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

March 12, 2023 San Francisco, CA Bimbo’s 365 Club*

March 14, 2023 Portland, OR McMenamins Mission Theater

March 15, 2023 Vancouver, BC The Biltmore Cabaret

March 16, 2023 Seattle, WA Neumos

March 18, 2023 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

March 19, 2023 Denver, CO Meow Wolf*

March 21, 2023 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

March 22, 2023 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House*

March 24, 2023 Minneapolis, MN Amsterdam Bar and Hall

March 25, 2023 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall*

March 26, 2023 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar*

March 28, 2023 Detroit, MI The Shelter

March 30, 2023 Toronto, ON The Opera House

April 1, 2023 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz*

April 2, 2023 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

April 5, 2023 Washington, D.C. Union Stage

April 7, 2023 New York, NY Irving Plaza

April 9, 2023 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

April 11, 2023 Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 12, 2023 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl