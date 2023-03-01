Erika Clark Promoted to Vice President of Media Relations at Island Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Erika Clark has been promoted to Vice President (VP) of Media Relations at Island Records by Executive Vice President of Media Relations Lauren Schneider, to whom Clark will report. Clark will be based in NYC.

With her promotion, Clark will take on more responsibilities leading campaigns for artists such as Demi Lovato, Chvrches, Jessie Reyz, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. With an approach to all aspects of creative publicity initiatives, including event planning and podcasts, Clark will continue to help bring the artist’s vision to the media.

Schneider said, “Erika is a brilliant and innovative media strategist. In addition to her modern and forward-thinking approach to press campaigns, she has won the admiration of artists, managers, partners as well as the entire Island staff. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of watching Erika grow into a force and leader at Island, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

Clark joined Island in March 2018 as Director of Media Relations and was promoted to Senior Director soon after. Before Island, she worked at Razor & Tie Records as the Publicity Manager.

Clark said, “Being a part of Island Records is an immensely rewarding experience and I am honored to lend to the fabric of such an iconic label. I am so grateful to the incredibly talented Lauren Schneider, whose experience and wisdom have been instrumental in my growth, and I am excited to work alongside her for years to come. I look forward to continuing to bring my passion and drive to a record label with such great leadership, artists, and rich history.”