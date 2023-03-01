Ed Sheeran Breaks Record for Tickets Sold in Australia

MELBOURNE (CelebrityAccess) – Ed Sheeran’s latest tour of Australia has officially been etched in the record books. The ginger pop/rock megastar has been hitting stadiums throughout the land “down under” and he destroyed the record for tickets sold to a single Australian concert.

TheMusicNetwork reports the concert at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) has moved approximately 107,000 tickets where Sheeran will take the stage Friday (March 3) night. That’s the second of a two-night stand at the grounds, with Thursday (March 2) night’s show selling over 100,000 tickets as of press time.

“Ed loves to break a record and he’s smashed this one,” said Matt Gudinski, CEO of The Mushroom Group in a statement. It’s phenomenal that more than 200,000 people will see this amazing show at the iconic MCG. Melbourne is set for two incredible special nights with one of the greatest performers ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sheeran and Gudinski visited the statue of Michael Gudinski and raised a glass to the late Mushroom Group founder, one of Sheeran’s mentors and friends, and Matt’s father. The statue of MG, which faces Rod Laver Arena was unveiled in March 2022 and depicts the music veteran giving his No. 1 salute.

Sheeran posted the visit on his official Instagram account saying, “Toasting a 707 to the big man ahead of playing the biggest ticketed shows ever in Australian history this weekend. We miss you, you finally got me playing MCG in the round.”

After the shows at MCG, Sheeran moves to the Adelaide Oval (March 7) and wraps up on March 12 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. According to Frontier Touring, there are tickets on sale now for MCG’s Thursday night show with “limited” tickets available for Perth and Adelaide.