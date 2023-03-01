Dreamville Festival Announces J. Cole Featuring Drake and Usher as Headliners

RALEIGH (CelebrityAccess) – J. Cole and his team announced Tuesday (February 28) the full music lineup for the 2023 Dreamville Festival. The festival is set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 1-2.

J. Cole has invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state for the annual festival. Saturday’s headliner is multi-platinum-selling R&B superstar Usher with other performances by Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, and more. Sunday features international star Burna Boy as well as Waka Flocka Flame, Mario, Summer Walker, and more.

To close out the festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome international icon Drake to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the main stage as the two will perform a medley of hits from each of their catalogs. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday before J. Cole and Drake take the main stage.

With an emphasis on diversity, inclusivity, and community, Dreamville will offer fans a weekend curated by J. Cole himself featuring local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the NC greater Triangle area.

General Admission, General Admission+, and VIP passes are on sale now via the festival’s official website. A portion of the proceeds from the 2023 event will be donated to the festival’s charity partners, The Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

The full music lineup is below.

Saturday, April 1:

• USHER

• Lil Durk

• Ari Lennox

• City Girls

• Sean Paul

• EARTHGANG

• Jessie Reyez

• Key Glock

• SiR

• Lute

• Omen

• Marqus Clae

• Victony

Sunday, April 2:

• J. Cole + Drake

• Burna Boy

• Summer Walker

• J.I.D

• GloRilla

• Bas

• Waka Flaka Flame

• Mario

• Ayra Starr

• Baby Tate

• Cozz

• Jordan Ward

• Reuben Vincent