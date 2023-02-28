Showsec MD Mark Harding Announces His Retirement

LEICESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Mark Harding, longtime managing director of the UK-based crowd management and venue security company Showsec, announced plans to retire.

Harding joined Showsec in 1995 after working with them on a part-time basis for several years and was named Managing Director in 2002.

During his tenure at the company, he helped to refine industry standards, serving as Chair of the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA) for 10 years until 2019. He also chaired the group which reviewed the British Standard for stewarding and was instrumental in the creation of the National Occupation Standards and qualifications for the industry.

Additionally, he introduced a bespoke Management Development Program in partnership with a leading university which has produced over seventy-five operations managers specialized Crowd Management and Security degrees.

Harding plans to retire, effective immediately, and the company will make additional announcements about leadership in the coming days.