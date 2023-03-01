Warner Music Nashville Promotes Brianna Small and Claire Russo

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Nashville (WMN) has promoted Brianna “Bri” Small from Manager, Interactive Marketing to Director, Digital Content Strategy & Partnerships. Small will continue to report to Vice President, Interactive Marketing, Brooke Hardesty. Claire Russo, the current Coordinator, Interactive Marketing will now fill Small’s vacancy.

The newly created Director of Digital Content Strategy & Partnerships role was created to enhance end-to-end marketing campaigns and span the interactive, creative, publicity, and business development departments.

“I am thrilled for Bri and for the way this role will serve to further enhance our label’s marketing capabilities and our artists’ reach,” says Torie Mason, SVP of Strategic Marketing & Analytics. “Bri is an absolute star, and I can’t wait to watch her excel in this new, exciting, future-forward position.”

Small graduated with a degree in Digital Media Management before beginning her career at NBC Entertainment in Los Angeles. She’s had numerous successes working with WMN artists including Kenny Chesney, Bailey Zimmerman, and Blake Shelton. She’s also worked alongside the corporate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) team to launch the HBCU Immersion Program.

Russo graduated from Belmont University with an Entertainment Industry Studies & Music Business degree. She held several digital marketing internships leading to her job at Crowd Surf after graduation. She joined WMN in 2022.

“Claire is a champion for our artists. Her experience, passion, and creativity make her the perfect fit to step into this role,” said Mason.