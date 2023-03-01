Brooklyn Venue Elsewhere Launches Three-Tier Membership Program

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Indie Brooklyn venue Elsewhere is veering into unknown territory with a new ticket-buying approach. The multi-room venue is launching its membership program today – which ranges from $2 to $30 a month and provides three-tiered benefits including free entry to shows, access to its Discord, and new music discovery. The new membership program launches today (March 1) at 10 am EST.

Freaks With Benefits is the cheapest tier at $2 a month (billed every 3 months) and comes with a free coat check, skip-the-line entry, Member-exclusive Discord channels, weekly special contests, promotions, and giveaways in Discord.

The next tier called Sonic Explorer is $6 a month (billed every 3 months). Tier 2 comes with unlimited half-off price tickets for you and one guest (space permitting), 20% off all orders in the Elsewhere shop, and invite-only member events (when available) – in addition to all that is offered in the first Freaks With Benefits tier.

The big daddy tier is called Patron Saint and is billed every 3 months at $30 a month. It includes unlimited free entry for you plus half-off tickets for one guest (space permitting), sold-out event ticket reserves (first come, first serve), free Elsewhere T-shirt, and everything that is included in the first two tiers.

Once you become a member, Elsewhere sends a digital membership card which can be added to your Apple Wallet or Google – and serves as your personal “key” to the venue – simply show up to your respective show with your membership card and matching photo ID.

Billboard reports the venue has been beta testing the membership program since November – when 600 people applied for the first 50 slots in just 2 hours. Elsewhere co-founder Jake Rosenthal told Billboard, “A big part of testing it was really about figuring out what is this special math where enough people feel like they’re getting enough access or that it feels very valuable. The limited reservations help members prioritize shows and keep them from “parking” on any and every show, which Rosenthal says wouldn’t be sustainable.

“If you’re someone who is coming to Elsewhere once a month, twice a month or up, you’re already doing your part supporting the music scene in our community and you shouldn’t have to spend $30 five or six times a month to be at Elsewhere,” says Rosenthal. “It’s built with that ethos first, which is connecting our community more tightly and making it cheaper to come more often.”

Rosenthal, alongside fellow co-founders Dhruv Chopra and Rami Haykal-Manning also ran Glasslands Gallery in Williamsburg before it closed in 2015 and opened Elsewhere in 2017.