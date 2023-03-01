Cuffe and Taylor Signs Promotion Contract With Forest Live

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation-owned (LN) Cuffe and Taylor has signed a seven-year contract to promote the outdoor live music series with Forestry England called Forest Live.

Accessaa.co.uk reports Cuffe and Taylor will program, present, and provide the framework for outdoor shows at up to seven forest venues across England starting in the Summer of 2024.

Forestry England manages 1,500 of the nation’s woods and forests and its land has been used to stage the Forest Live concert series for the past 22 years, during which over 2 million fans have attended. The series was previously produced by DB Event Services and includes the locations Westonbirt Arboretum, Thetford Forest, and Mansfield Sherwood Pines Forest Park.

LN said it plans to present up to 32 concerts a year to sites in Staffordshire, Cheshire, Suffolk, Gloucestershire, Kent, North Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Cuffe and Taylor founder Peter Taylor said, “For more than 10 years we have presented live concerts and shows to millions of people across the UK – with the vast majority of those in an outdoor setting. Leveraging our wealth of experience we now look forward to working in some of the most beautiful locations across England to build on and potentially expand the brilliant Forest Live concerts.”

Forestry England head of events and commercial visitor programs Dan Bell said, “We are delighted to have selected Cuffe and Taylor as our chosen co-promoters and are excited to work with them as we build on the success of Forest Live in this exciting new chapter.”