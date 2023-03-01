Rock and Roll Legends KISS Announce Final Shows Ever

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons KISS have announced today (March 1) the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End of the Road Tour. Produced by Live Nation (LN), these final shows will kick off in October and end in a massive show in the city where KISS got their start – New York City (NYC).
NYC has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to end their legendary career on stage at the famed venue – Madison Square Garden (MSG).
“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor touring at MSG, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.
Tickets go on sale Monday (March 6) with a KISS Army presale at 10 am local time. The general sale starts on Friday (March 10) at 10 am local time.
2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows
October 29, 2023, Austin, TX Moody Center
November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden