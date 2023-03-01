Rock and Roll Legends KISS Announce Final Shows Ever

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icons KISS have announced today (March 1) the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End of the Road Tour. Produced by Live Nation (LN), these final shows will kick off in October and end in a massive show in the city where KISS got their start – New York City (NYC).

NYC has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to end their legendary career on stage at the famed venue – Madison Square Garden (MSG).

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor touring at MSG, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Tickets go on sale Monday (March 6) with a KISS Army presale at 10 am local time. The general sale starts on Friday (March 10) at 10 am local time.

2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY

** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows

October 29, 2023, Austin, TX Moody Center

November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden