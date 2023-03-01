Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – The Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival (BSMF) has announced its highly-awaited 2023 lineup for the festival’s riverfront return to Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis after a four-year absence. This year’s edition takes place May 5 – 7 and delivers a multi-genre lineup including rock, pop, R&B, indie, folk, reggae, country, alternative, hip-hop, and the blues.

The festival features a unique and wildly diverse lineup that music fans will enjoy … artists like headliners The Lumineers, Greta Van Fleet, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Earth Wind & Fire, HARDY, Jazmine Sullivan, The Roots, 311, and AJR.

“Music just sounds better in Memphis, and there’s nothing like experiencing the Beale Street Music Festival in its home in Tom Lee Park next to the Mississippi River with the Memphis skyline and lighted bridges as the backdrop,” said 2023 Board Chairwoman Leigh Shockey. “We are so pleased to return the festival to its long-term home downtown on the riverfront at the foot of historic Beale Street.”

The diverse line-up is filled with highlights, including chart-topping hometown hip hop queen GloRilla, Blues guitarist extraordinaire Gary Clark Jr., reggae icon Ziggy Marley, indie rock of Young the Giant, classic rockers Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Andy Grammer, Yola, Dru Hill, Lucinda Williams, Living Colour, Cameo, Shovels & Rope, Marcy Playground, Low Cut Connie, Beach Weather, and more.

“This year’s lineup reflects the broad musical tastes of our festival goers with a diverse lineup of some of today’s hottest artists as well past festival favorites and stars of tomorrow,” said James L. Holt, President & CEO.

“At the Beale Street Music Festival, we endeavor to offer something for almost every musical taste, and we have a few more surprise additions to come.”

As with previous years, Memphis area talent is well represented at the festival with Hip-Hop stars Finesse2Tymes and Big Boogie making their BSMF debut and legendary soul stars The Bar-Kays returning to the BSMF stage.

Memphis area talent appearing in 2023 includes Jason D. Williams, Dirty Streets, Tyke T, Sleep Theory, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, and breakout Mille Manny.

The Blues Tent, a popular mainstay of the BSMF, will be presented in Handy Park in the Beale Street Historic District as the Memphis Tourism “Blues Stage on Beale” featuring headliners like Los Lobos, Keb Mo, and the North Mississippi Allstars.

Also appearing on the blues stage is trending Blues talent including Ana Popavic, Bernard Allison, Colin James, Cedric Burnside, Selwyn Birchwood, Blind Mississippi Morris, Ghost Town Blues Band, Mr. Sipp, Reba Russell Band, Will Tucker, Rodd Bland Members Only Band, Mark Muleman Massey, and Ollie Moore.

This stage will be offered free of charge to local Memphians to experience the festival and the musical genre born in our city. All BSMF pass holders will enjoy a reserved section in Handy Park. The Blues Stage is supported in part by the Downtown Memphis Commission, Xfinity, and Stinson’s Industrial.

Three-day festival passes are just $205 (plus service charge), but quantities are limited, and prices will increase as supply runs out. Single-day tickets are also available in limited quantities. Music fans are encouraged to get their tickets and passes early, as the space in Tom Lee Park has been significantly reduced due to the recent landscape redesign, and the event is projected to reach capacity in advance of the festival dates.

VIP passes are available, which offer exclusive seating on raised, covered platforms with unobstructed views of each stage, VIP-only bars with beer, food, wine, and convenient VIP-only air-conditioned restrooms. Three-day VIP passes start at $995 (plus service charge).

Tickets are available at www.memphisinmay.org/bsmftickets.