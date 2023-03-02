The LASSO Montréal Festival Returns With Chris Stapleton & Kane Brown

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – The LASSO Montréal Festival was such a massive success in 2022 for fans and artists alike, the organizers have announced the headliners for the 2023 edition. The LASSO experience was a chance to celebrate the power of live music surrounded by friends, family, and fellow fans at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Last year’s fest brought out over 35,000 music fans.

The second edition takes place August 18 – 19 at Montreal’s Espace 67 festival site on beautiful Île Sainte-Hélène and will once again be home to a massive hoedown to celebrate the power of live music!

Friday’s headliner Kane Brown is the first artist to have simultaneous No. 1’s on all five main Billboard country charts at the same time. Brown has also launched his own record label, 1021 Entertainment in a joint venture with Sony Music Nashville and was the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Saturday sees one of country music’s most respected, Chris Stapleton take the stage. The singer/songwriter/guitarist/producer was recognized by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) as the inaugural ACM artist/songwriter of the decade, having written over 170 songs for a variety of country legeneds and newcomers, including six No. 1 hits He’s collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile, and Adele, plus others.

“Montreal has always been a music city, but this city is clearly now a country capital as well. Last year’s kickoff edition of LASSO was a revelation and a hell of a good time! We can’t wait to do it again.” – Nick Farkas, Senior Vice-President, Booking, Concerts and Events, evenko.